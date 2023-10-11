Stocks in NATO member nations' businesses rise amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) Stocks in NATO member nations' biggest military and defense businesses, as well as key EU contractors, rose on Monday, as weapons manufacturers are expected to profit from the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



Amidst the battle, the stocks of key US defense companies surged, with Northrop Grumman Corp. rising 10.6 percent and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of HIMARS rocket launchers, adding 8.3 percent. According to Victoria Scholar, head of investment at brokerage Interactive Investor, RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corp., surged by over 4 percent "amid expectations of increased defense spending".



Stocks of the Swedish aircraft company Saab, which rose by more than 8% in the EU, were among the top defense stock gainers. As of Monday afternoon, shares of Rheinmetall, a German armaments company, were up 5.7 percent, BAE Systems, a British weapons manufacturer, was up 4.2 percent, and Leonardo, an Italian military helicopter manufacturer, was up 5.7 percent.



The most recent flare-up began early Saturday, as armed Palestinian organizations conducted a sudden raid on numerous areas across the Gaza border, prompting Israel to respond with a counteroffensive.

