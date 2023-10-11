ECO Should Play More Important Strategic Role In Regional Dev't - Kazakh FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan
believes that the ECO can and should play a more important
strategic role in the development of the region, Deputy Prime
Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said at
the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member
states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha,
Trend reports.
Nurtleu stressed the growing role of the organization in light
of the current geopolitical and geo-economic situation.
"We need to make joint efforts in promoting common projects of
the member countries of the organization," he said.
He urged the participants of the meeting to jointly implement
infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, develop economic cooperation
between ECO and CICA, resolve the humanitarian crisis in
Afghanistan, the key role in which will be assigned to the UN
Regional Center for Sustainable Development in Central Asia and
Afghanistan being established in Almaty.
Nurtleu also made a proposal to increase intra-regional trade
and cargo flows, including using the potential of existing
transportation and logistics routes between the countries of the
region. He stressed the need to intensify cooperation in
investment, energy, agriculture, finance, tourism, digitalization,
production cooperation and food security.
Following the meeting, the parties adopted the Shusha
Declaration.
Within the framework of the ECO Ministerial Council meeting, the
Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Jalil Jilani and Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Iran Mehdi Safari. During the talks, the sides
discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic
and investment spheres, as well as confirmed the intention to
intensify interaction within multilateral structures.
Also on the margins of the event, Nurtleu held talks with ECO
Secretary General Khusrav Noziri, with whom he discussed topical
issues of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the organization. The
parties agreed to continue work on further effective cooperation
within the ECO.
The Economic Cooperation Organization was established in 1985.
The main purpose of the ECO is to promote economic, technical and
cultural cooperation among member states.
It includes 10 countries - Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye
and Uzbekistan.
Kazakhstan has been a member of ECO since 1992.
