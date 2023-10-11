Azerbaijan Plans To Conduct Certification Of Islam-Allowed Food Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan plans
to conduct certification of Halal (permissible by Islam) products,
Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute
(AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy
Ilham Bayramov said at an event dedicated to the World Standards
Day, Trend reports.
Bayramov emphasized that the goal of the institute is to adapt
the national standards system to global and contemporary
standards.
Additionally, he spoke about standards in the field of
laboratory research.
The institute's main achievement, according to the director
general, is the expansion of cooperation with the International
Standardization Organization (ISO).
The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Standardization
Institute in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal
Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.
Azerbaijan has demonstrated a commitment to the Halal industry
by implementing four distinct Halal standards since 2012. These
standards encompass various aspects of Halal goods, including
production, export, packaging, marketing, and imports.
This strategic move positions Azerbaijan to effectively regulate
and facilitate the growth of the Halal market within its
borders.
The most recent implementation of these regulations was enacted
in April 2014. The ultimate objective was to establish a
standardization framework that aligns with global standards, with
the aim of safeguarding Azerbaijani citizens against "Haram" or
prohibited products. The aforementioned standards are:
1. AZS 757-2014“Certification of Halal products”
2. AZS 372-2012“Halal standards for meat. General
requirements to production, transportation, storage, and
sale”.
