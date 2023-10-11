State Antimonopoly Control In Azerbaijan Reveals Year-To-Date Customer Refunds (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan returned 447,000 manat ($262,941) to consumers from January through September 2023 due to appeals, head of the service Mammad Abbasbeyli wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to him, this is 64.7 percent more year-on-year.

In addition, Abbasbeyli noted that during the reporting period, citizens were compensated 45,900 manat ($27,000) in damages. This is 2.6 times more year-on-year.

Within 9 months, 2,162 appeals to the civil service were satisfied, which is 14.9 percent more than last year.

"Achieving customer satisfaction provides a competitive advantage for businesses in the market and increases their efficiency. In this regard, the first place in the protection of consumer rights is the organization of relations between business entities and entrepreneurs and consumers on the basis of mutual trust," the head of service said.