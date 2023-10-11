State Antimonopoly Control In Azerbaijan Reveals Year-To-Date Customer Refunds (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The State Service
for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan returned 447,000 manat
($262,941) to consumers from January through September 2023 due to
appeals, head of the service Mammad Abbasbeyli wrote on "X"
(Twitter), Trend reports.
According to him, this is 64.7 percent more year-on-year.
In addition, Abbasbeyli noted that during the reporting period,
citizens were compensated 45,900 manat ($27,000) in damages. This
is 2.6 times more year-on-year.
Within 9 months, 2,162 appeals to the civil service were
satisfied, which is 14.9 percent more than last year.
"Achieving customer satisfaction provides a competitive
advantage for businesses in the market and increases their
efficiency. In this regard, the first place in the protection of
consumer rights is the organization of relations between business
entities and entrepreneurs and consumers on the basis of mutual
trust," the head of service said.
