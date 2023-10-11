Energoatom, Holtec To Set Up Project Teams For Implementing Small Modular Reactor Technology

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The management of NAEC Energoatom and the U.S.-based Holtec International held a meeting where they announced the creation of project teams for technical support of the construction of small modular reactors (SMR) in Ukraine.

This was reported by Energoatom's press service , as seen by Ukrinform.

"During the meeting, the parties announced the creation of project teams consisting of representatives of Energoatom and Holtec, which will provide technical support for the implementation of the SMR project in Ukraine. They reached agreements on holding further periodic meetings at the management and expert levels," the statement reads.

In addition, the participants in the meeting discussed the program of mutual visits at the technical level to organize close cooperation between specialists of both companies and to achieve the targets as soon as possible.

As reported, in April, Energoatom and Holtec International signed an agreement on cooperation in the deployment of small modular reactors.