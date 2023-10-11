Ukrainian Bomb Squads Neutralize 535 Explosive Objects In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State Emergency Service demining teams have defused 535 explosive objects over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the agency's press service , Ukrinform saw.

"Over the past day, the State Emergency Service's bomb squads were deployed 155 times, detecting, removing, and neutralizing 535 explosive items, having examined 366 hectares of territory," the press service wrote.

"In total, since the outset of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, 441,350 explosive objects have been neutralized, as well as 2,892 kg of explosive substances, including 3,105 unexploded aerial bombs. More than 102,121 hectares have been cleared," reported the officials.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to report any suspicious objects or explosives immediately by calling a 101 emergency line.

As reported, on October 9, Ukrainian bomb squads eliminated 278 explosive objects.