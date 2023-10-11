Ukraine Not To Restrict Foreign Travel For Female Medics Amid Martial Law - Mps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada does not intend to legislate restrictions on female medics traveling abroad after a mandate was imposed on their registration with the military draft offices starting October 1.

That's according to an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by the Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Roman Kostenko, and First Deputy Chair of the Law Enforcement Committee, Andriy Osadchuk, both representing the Holos (Voice) faction.

"Nothing of the sort is being drafted," Kostenko noted, speaking of the potential legal restriction on foreign travel for female medics.

In turn, Osadchuk also emphasized that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement is not considering the issue either. "There are no such discussions ongoing at the level of the law enforcement committee," MP emphasized.

At the same time, he expressed his personal opinion that no such restrictions should be introduced whatsoever.

As reported, from October 1, 2023, all female medical workers (doctors, nurses, dentists, midwives, and pharmacists) aged 18 to 60 must register with the military conscription offices. Their field of qualification is taken into account by both the diploma and the actual job.