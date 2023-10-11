Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Coop In Healthcare

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Health Decade dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in
Tashkent with the organization of the health ministries of
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the delegation led by the
Azerbaijan Health Minister, Teymur Musayev, visited the Heydar
Aliyev Square created in Tashkent and the large memorial complex
erected there. The delegation laid wreaths in front of the National
Leader's monument and honored the dear memory of the National
Leader of Azerbaijanis. The square was opened as part of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Republic of
Uzbekistan on June 21, 2022. The square, located on the street
named after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is one of the places
where city residents and guests go for recreation.
Then the delegation visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Uzbekistan.
As part of the Health Decade, Uzbekistan's Health Minister
Amrillo Inoyatov had a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's Health
Minister Teymur Musayev.
The high level of bilateral relations and cooperation between
the brotherly countries was emphasized at the meeting held in a
friendly environment. It was stated that the mutual visits of the
leaders of both countries are a clear example of interstate
friendship.
It was noted that the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan health forum will be
held on October 11 within the framework of the Health Decade. In
addition to deepening bilateral cooperation, the forum will create
ample opportunities for strengthening the exchange of experience in
the field of healthcare, stimulating public-private partnerships,
and attracting additional investments in this field. Within the
framework of the decade, the surgical operations, examination, and
treatment procedures performed by medical specialists of the
Azerbaijani Health Ministry together with their Uzbek colleagues
were highly appreciated. It was emphasized that this event will
bring the mutual cooperation to a new level, increase the practical
knowledge of the doctors of both countries and create new
opportunities for protecting the health of the population.
During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest.
Besides, the delegation led by the Minister of Health of
Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, visited the Republican Specialized
Scientific-Practical Surgery Center named after Academician V.
Vahidov within the framework of the Health Decade. Here, Teymur
Musayev held a meeting with the citizens and doctors from
Azerbaijan who were operated together on the sidelines of the
Healthcare Decade.
Medical procedures covered areas such as neonatal minimally
invasive surgery, pediatric surgery, transplantology, minimally
invasive laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, traumatology and
orthopedics, oncology and ophthalmology, and heavy reconstructive
operations.
At the same time, acquaintance with the Republican Specialized
Eye Microsurgery Center, National Children's Medical Center,
Scientific-Practical Traumatology and Orthopedics Center and
M-clinic took place.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107224543
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.