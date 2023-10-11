Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Coop In Healthcare

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Health Decade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in Tashkent with the organization of the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation led by the Azerbaijan Health Minister, Teymur Musayev, visited the Heydar Aliyev Square created in Tashkent and the large memorial complex erected there. The delegation laid wreaths in front of the National Leader's monument and honored the dear memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijanis. The square was opened as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on June 21, 2022. The square, located on the street named after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is one of the places where city residents and guests go for recreation.

Then the delegation visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

As part of the Health Decade, Uzbekistan's Health Minister Amrillo Inoyatov had a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

The high level of bilateral relations and cooperation between the brotherly countries was emphasized at the meeting held in a friendly environment. It was stated that the mutual visits of the leaders of both countries are a clear example of interstate friendship.

It was noted that the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan health forum will be held on October 11 within the framework of the Health Decade. In addition to deepening bilateral cooperation, the forum will create ample opportunities for strengthening the exchange of experience in the field of healthcare, stimulating public-private partnerships, and attracting additional investments in this field. Within the framework of the decade, the surgical operations, examination, and treatment procedures performed by medical specialists of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry together with their Uzbek colleagues were highly appreciated. It was emphasized that this event will bring the mutual cooperation to a new level, increase the practical knowledge of the doctors of both countries and create new opportunities for protecting the health of the population.

During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

Besides, the delegation led by the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, visited the Republican Specialized Scientific-Practical Surgery Center named after Academician V. Vahidov within the framework of the Health Decade. Here, Teymur Musayev held a meeting with the citizens and doctors from Azerbaijan who were operated together on the sidelines of the Healthcare Decade.

Medical procedures covered areas such as neonatal minimally invasive surgery, pediatric surgery, transplantology, minimally invasive laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, oncology and ophthalmology, and heavy reconstructive operations.

At the same time, acquaintance with the Republican Specialized Eye Microsurgery Center, National Children's Medical Center, Scientific-Practical Traumatology and Orthopedics Center and M-clinic took place.

