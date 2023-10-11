Armenia Needs To Choose Whether Coop Or Make Territorial Claims To Its Neighbors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Armenia today has to choose between regional cooperation and
illegal and unjustified territorial claims to its neighbors,"
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an article
published in the official press, Azernews reports.
According to FM, the foreign policy pursued by President Ilham
Aliyev within the framework of international law, based on national
interests, has always included the principles of justice and
humanism:
"Azerbaijan, showing strategic patience, has been negotiating to
end the occupation of its territories, implement the decisions of
international organizations, and ensure international law. It was
these negotiations and tense processes on the diplomatic front that
increased Azerbaijan's strength on the battlefield".
The Minister noted that the great victory won by the valiant
Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, including
the restoration of Azerbaijan's full sovereignty over the Garabagh
region within the framework of anti-terrorist measures on 19-20
September 2023, represents a glorious page in the history of
Azerbaijan and created a new reality in the region:
"Now Armenia is forced to choose between regional cooperation
and illegal and unjustified territorial claims to its territories.
Of course, the role of the international community is also
important in this issue. It is crucial that Armenia's attempts at
revanchism receive no support and that there is no alternative to
peace for the well-being of the region". Bayramov says.
