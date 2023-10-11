One Azerbaijani Citizen Killed As Result Of Hamas Attacks In Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

One Azerbaijani citizen was killed as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that among the dead were three people of Jewish origin who moved from Azerbaijan to Israel.

The names of the victims are the following:

Shamil Abbasov - citizen of Israel

Emin Akhundov - citizen of Israel

Roman Qandel - citizen of Israelı

Elkin Nazarov - citizen of Israel and Azerbaijan

To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel formally declared war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.