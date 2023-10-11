One Azerbaijani Citizen Killed As Result Of Hamas Attacks In Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
One Azerbaijani citizen was killed as a result of Hamas attacks
in Israel, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that among the dead were
three people of Jewish origin who moved from Azerbaijan to
Israel.
The names of the victims are the following:
Shamil Abbasov - citizen of Israel
Emin Akhundov - citizen of Israel
Roman Qandel - citizen of Israelı
Elkin Nazarov - citizen of Israel and Azerbaijan
To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched
a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Simultaneously,
several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement
infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli
forces. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries
since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel
formally declared war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed
Operation Iron Swords. Hamas described the Palestinian operation as
a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against
the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107224540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.