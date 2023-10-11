Secretariat Of Congress Of Leaders Of World And Traditional Religions In Process Of Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The XXI meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, chaired by Maulen Ashimbaev, the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress, kicked off at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony, Ashimbayev noted that this meeting has become a good tradition and now the international community provides special support to the initiatives of the Congress: "Our meetings are always based on principles and trust. We are glad to see all of you in this hall".

The meeting was attended by religious leaders of the world and traditional religions from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, and Shintoism from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Vatican, and others.

The agenda for the meeting included an exchange of views on the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the discussion of the Concept for the Development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for 2023-2033.

The Secretariat meeting was organized in accordance with the decision of the participants of the First Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held on September 23-24, 2003 in Astana.

<p></p>