Secretariat Of Congress Of Leaders Of World And Traditional Religions In Process Of Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The XXI meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of
World and Traditional Religions, chaired by Maulen Ashimbaev, the
Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Head
of the Secretariat of the Congress, kicked off at the Palace of
Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Sheikh
Islam
Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims
Administration.
At the opening ceremony, Ashimbayev noted that this meeting has
become a good tradition and now the international community
provides special support to the initiatives of the Congress: "Our
meetings are always based on principles and trust. We are glad to
see all of you in this hall".
The meeting was attended by religious leaders of the world and
traditional religions from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism,
Hinduism, Taoism, and Shintoism from 24 countries, including
Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Mongolia,
Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Vatican, and
others.
The agenda for the meeting included an exchange of views on the
results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional
Religions, as well as the discussion of the Concept for the
Development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional
Religions for 2023-2033.
The Secretariat meeting was organized in accordance with the
decision of the participants of the First Congress of Leaders of
World and Traditional Religions, held on September 23-24, 2003 in
Astana.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107224539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.