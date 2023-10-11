(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fractional CMOs Help Startups Do More with Less
Markeeters Provides On-Demand Fractional Chief Marketing Officers to Maximize Startup Marketing Impact and ROI
GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Markeeters , the leading platform connecting startups with elite remote talent in India, announced today the launch of its new Fractional CMO service. This on-demand offering provides startups with affordable access to Chief Marketing Officer-level strategic leadership and expertise.
The Challenges of Hiring a Full-Time CMO
Bringing on a full-time CMO is a major investment for any startup. The average CMO salary ranges from $200k to $300k annually in the US. Given limited budgets, few early-stage startups can justify or afford such a large fixed cost. However, the complex marketing landscape today means startups require high-level strategic marketing leadership to drive growth. This leaves many startups caught between needing CMO expertise and not having the resources to hire full-time.
Markeeters Fractional CMO - The Solution Startups Need
"Startups need chief marketing officers to drive growth, but not every company can justify or afford the cost of a full-time CMO. Markeeters fractional CMOs are the solution - offering CMO-caliber strategic thinking and experience without the huge expense," said Nancy Kapoor, Head of Customer Success at Markeeters.
Markeeters curates, vets and manages a team of fractional CMOs - experienced marketing leaders with backgrounds at top brands across India. Each fractional CMO provides tailored, dedicated strategic leadership for their assigned startup clients.
The Benefits of On-Demand Fractional CMO Services
Key benefits for startups utilizing Markeeters Fractional CMOs include:
1. CMO-level expertise without committing to a full-time role
2. Strategic guidance on branding, positioning, growth strategy and more
3. Pay only for the fractional time utilized versus a high fixed salary
4. Proven marketing leadership experience without a huge cost
5. Flexibility to pivot marketing strategies or scale efforts up and down
6. Significant cost savings of 60% or more compared to a full-time CMO
7. With Markeeters fractional CMOs, startups get the most marketing impact and ROI out of every dollar invested.
Bring Markeeters' Fractional CMO Expertise to Your Startup
To learn more or request your fractional CMO, visit today.
About Markeeters
Markeeters provides startups and high-growth companies access to the top 1% of remote digital marketing, SaaS and fractional executive talent in India. With its elite talent network, Markeeters enables scaling with excellence and speed.
