Mano Dheri Residents Take Matters Into Their Own Hands, Build Bridge To Bridge Gaps

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Misbah ud Din Utmani

Frustration over unfulfilled promises has led the residents of Mano Dheri, a remote area in Tehsil Utmankhel of Bajaur district, to take matters into their own hands. With a population exceeding 10,000, the community faces the daily challenge of crossing a canal to access essential services in neighboring areas, including Gardi and Gaddafi, due to the absence of a bridge.

Hunar Khan, a local leader at the age of 50, highlighted the difficulties faced by the community, particularly children, women, and the elderly. During the rainy season, the rising water levels make the journey treacherous, resulting in missed school days and even tragic accidents, claiming the lives of some students.

Also Read: Understanding Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Inflation

Frustrated with the government and elected representatives who made empty promises, the people of Mano Dheri have taken matters into their own hands. Determined to secure a better future for their children and improve the lives of women in the community, they have initiated the construction of a bridge, relying on their own resources and collective efforts.

The community's initiative to build a bridge is a testament to their resilience and determination, as they forge a path toward progress and self-reliance. It reflects the local population's desire for tangible change and the fulfillment of commitments made by government officials.

Hits: 0