Times BPO: Shaping The Future Of Outsourcing With Innovation And Excellence

Times BPO is a leading business process outsourcing company that provides BPO call center business opportunities to startups and business seekers. Times BPO was founded in 2010 and has grown to become one of the most trusted names in the industry. Times BPO has over 100 clients across the globe and operates in multiple locations, including India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and more. Times BPO's mission is to help its clients achieve their business goals by providing them with innovative, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to start, run, and grow their businesses.

Times BPO , a leading business process outsourcing company, has announced the opening of 25 BPO call centers in India. The new call center will provide BPO services to startups and business seekers like international voice and non-voice and domestic BPO services in various domains, such as retail, hospitality, finance, healthcare, and more.

To celebrate the launch of the new call center, Times BPO is offering free business consultations to its potential clients. These offers include:

- Get unlimited BPO services/projects for one year

- Free consultation and customized solutions for your business

- Free startup and funding consultations

- Free training and support for agents and managers

The free business offers are valid until December 31, 2023, and are subject to terms and conditions.

Times BPO is confident that the new call center will create more earning benefits and expansion of business opportunities for its clients and partners. The new call center will employ over 500 agents who are fluent in English and Hindi, as well as other regional languages. The new call center will also leverage artificial intelligence, automation, and multichannel communication to deliver high-quality service and customer satisfaction.

Times BPO is committed to hiring and training local talent and providing them with a rewarding career path. Times BPO is also actively involved in corporate social responsibility initiatives, such as supporting education, health, and environmental causes in the communities where it operates. Times BPO's CEO, Mr. Rohit, said, "We want everyone to start and run their business successfully. We are delighted to provide our expertise to opportunities seekers and opening of our new outsourcing and consulting business, which is a strategic location for us to serve our clients across India and abroad. We are confident that our new business will deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners, as well as create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Delhi. We look forward to working with the local government and stakeholders to make this venture a success. We are providing BPO processes to new startups for opening their own BPO."