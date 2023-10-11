Kuwait Stresses Its Keenness To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait renewed its keenness to achieve the goals and objectives of sustainable development as they represent a road map of joint action to create a more equitable, just and sustainable world.

This came in a speech by Kuwait's Permanent delegation to the United Nation, delivered by diplomatic attache Ali Al-Khuraibet, on Tuesday night, before the Second Committee of the General Assembly under the item "Sustainable development".

Al-Khuraibet said Kuwait put a development plan under the slogan "New Kuwait" to mobilize all efforts and achieve the goals of its national development and sustainable plans through seven basic pillars to transform the country into a leading financial, cultural and an institutional regional center.

"In 2015, Kuwait adopted the 2030 agenda, we made a global call for action to reduce poverty, preserve our planet and ensure prosperity for all", he added.

The Kuwait diplomat noted that "Kuwait presented, last June, the second national voluntary review, which highlights my country's progress in each of the goals and is a reliable record of many achievements." "We renew the call of the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to develop a global rescue plan and provide solid support to stimulate the goals of sustainable development", he said, expressing his hope for achieving greater accomplishment in this regard in the coming years.

Kuwait had faced several challenges including those that resulted from climate change that made recovery process very difficult for everyone, especially for weak and vulnerable people, he added.

Al-Khuraibet stressed that achieving all goals of the sustainable development plan requires taking immediate measures and firm commitment to the political declaration issued by the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, building resilience, expanding social protection and protecting the vulnerable.

He renewed Kuwait's commitments to international agreements, resolutions, and taking urgent actions to address any repercussions on international security and stability.

The diplomat concluded the speech by saying that "today, there is a need for a global cooperation more than any other time, we must redouble our efforts in implementing the sustainable development goals including the Goal 17, which enables us to enhance our capabilities and stimulate international efforts to achieve these goals to the fullest extent."(end) ast

