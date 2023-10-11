Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitations Addressed To The Amir To Attend Summits

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received invitations addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to partake in the ASEAN Summit due in Riyadh on October 20, 2023, and the Arab-African Summit scheduled to be held on November 11, 2023, in the same city.

The invitations were handed over to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal by the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, during a reception at Bayan Palace.

The reception was attended by the Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director of the Crown Prince Office (ret. Lieutenant General) Jamal Mohammad Al-Dhiab, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Bureau of the crown Prince, Mazzen Issa Al-Issa. (end)

tm









