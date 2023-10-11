Spain Evacuates 200 Citizens From Israel By Air

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Spanish TV announced on Wednesday that 200 Spanish citizens have been evacuated from Israel on a military airplane.

It added that the aircraft took off from Tel Aviv to Madrid at dawn, carrying 200 people including Spaniards, EU countries' nationals and citizens of other countries.

Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said in a statement that Spain has sent two military aircraft to Israel to carry around 500 people from Israel in light of recent events.

The second airplane is expected to arrive later today, she added. (end)

