Crown Prince Hosts Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
