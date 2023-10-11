Mexico announces declining request from US to establish migrant transit centers

(MENAFN) Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Tuesday that he had rejected a request from the United States to establish migrant transit centers within Mexico. This decision comes in contrast to neighboring Guatemala's initiative to create such centers, enabling migrants to apply for U.S. work and refugee visas on their journey north.



López Obrador's position reflects his preference to have these transit centers situated in the countries from which migrants originate, rather than in Mexico, even though a substantial number of migrants do enter the United States through the Mexican border. The Mexican president's stance underscores his commitment to addressing the root causes of migration and creating a more comprehensive, regional approach to this complex issue.



López Obrador has proposed discussing this matter with other Latin American leaders during a meeting he will host later in the month. The idea is to foster collaboration among these nations to formulate a shared strategy for managing migrant transit and asylum processing centers. By exploring a regional approach to the challenge of migration, the hope is to arrive at a more comprehensive and effective solution that takes into account the complexities of migration and the varying circumstances in different source countries.



“We have been looking at setting up sites in Mexico, because they (the United States) have asked for it,” López Obrador stated. “We have not accepted it, first we want to talk to the presidents,” mentioning the Oct. 22 conference with the presidents of 11 nations that are on relocation roads.

