How Sodium-Ion Could Fuel Next Generation Of Evs

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Cars that burn petrol and diesel must be replaced with renewable alternatives if the climate crisis is to be overcome. Electric vehicles (EVs) are widely viewed as the best option available.

This is because EVs can be powered by renewable electricity from the grid, avoiding the need for fossil fuels. They can store and release this energy with close to 100% efficiency, whereas the internal combustion engine in most modern cars can only usefully convert about 30% of the energy from fuel.

EVs can also be recharged thousands of times, offering lifetime mileages similar to conventional cars. This engineering feat is possible thanks to the rechargeable battery.

Lithium-ion is the highest performing battery technology commercially available. But demand for these batteries is rocketing and the cost of raw materials for making them is high – the price of lithium carbonate alone increased tenfold between late 2020 and 2022.

With over 84% of known lithium deposits concentrated in Argentina, Australia, Chile and China, securing the raw materials for lithium-ion batteries can be difficult and expensive for manufacturers.

Thankfully, batteries based on sodium ions rather than lithium could overcome these problems – and ultimately lead to EVs that are cheaper to buy.

Sodium-ion versus lithium-ion

A battery can be thought of like a sandwich: its two electrodes (called the cathode and anode) are like bread slices containing an electrolyte filling. The electrolyte is typically a liquid which soaks each of the electrodes and holds a high concentration of ions dissolved within it.