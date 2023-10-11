EU releases requirements to Musk

(MENAFN) A high-rank European Union representative has asked for a crackdown on “disinformation” on X (previously Twitter), cautioning that the bloc would do something towards site CEO Elon Musk if he permitted “terrorist content” to go around on his platform.



In an “urgent letter” directed to Musk on Tuesday, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton evoked the “very precise obligations” established under the bloc’s internet instruction rules. He advised for firmer enforcement on X, stating that there had been an overflow of wrong data associated to present conflict amid Israel as well as Palestinian armies.



“Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU,” he stated, also noting that when X gets “notices of illegal content,” it has to “be timely, diligent and objective in taking action and removing the relevant content.”



