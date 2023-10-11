Russian luxury cars output surges despite Western automakers withdrawals

(MENAFN) Despite the withdrawal of Western automakers from Russia as a result of sanctions, the country produced 22 percent more luxury vehicles last year, according to a business daily that cited statistics from federal tax audits.



The "luxury tax" imposed on vehicles with a price tag of 10 million rubles (USD100,000) or higher climbed by 31 percent to 3.34 billion rubles (USD33.5 million) last year, in accordance with research given by a Russian consultancy.



In 2022, there were about 12,800 luxury car licensed by individual owners along with approximately 7,000 registered by companies and other entities.



About half (9,800) of all luxury car purchases in Russia came from Moscow and the surrounding area, with St. Petersburg coming in second with 2,000 vehicles. Last year, there were more luxury cars in at least 76 Russian areas; the republics of Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Dagestan, in addition to the Amur Region, saw the largest percentage gains in this regard.

