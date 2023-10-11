Israeli legislator asks for deploying doomsday arms

(MENAFN) Israel should utilize Jericho rockets to “level” Gaza “without mercy” following the weekend’s assaults by Hamas, legislator Revital Gotliv has stated. Gotliv is an associate of the Knesset from the levels of Likud, the group of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.



“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. May God preserve all our strength,” Gotliv uploaded on X (previously Twitter) on Monday, based on an engine interpretation from Hebrew.



Jericho is the brand of an Israeli global ballistic rocket (ICBM), whose most new iteration is able of attacking nearly everywhere in the globe. Israel is vastly comprehended to have everywhere from 100-200 nuclear warheads, which the administration in West Jerusalem has neither established nor declined.



On Tuesday, Gotliv updated her upload regarding nuclear rockets with another, asking for “crushing and flattening Gaza.”



MENAFN11102023000045015687ID1107224053