Palestine claims Israel used unapproved arms

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has supposedly utilized white phosphorus munitions in its raid towards Gaza, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry says in a social media upload on Tuesday. It also uploaded a video footage displaying the outcome of a supposed attack utilizing the incendiary arm.



White phosphorus munitions are not prohibited under global rule; however, their usage is firmly controlled. These munitions should not be utilized in extremely inhabited regions, because of the hazard they form to residents, based on the 1980 United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.



A video footage released by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry on X (previously Twitter) displays a huge, deserted region close to the constructions roofed with a substantial amount of minor flare-like things that are still fiery also discharging thick white smoke. No fatalities or new harm to the adjoining structures can be witnessed in the clips.



