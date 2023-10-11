Ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict triggers surge in global oil prices

(MENAFN) The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered a surge in global oil prices, as concerns mount that the turmoil could potentially engulf the petroleum-producing Gulf region and pose a significant threat to worldwide oil production. The international benchmark for oil prices, Brent crude, witnessed an almost 5 percent increase in trading on Monday. This reversal marked a stark shift from the notable declines in recent weeks that had brought relief to both market observers and consumers, particularly those who depend on gasoline for their vehicles.



Crude oil prices play a pivotal role in the global economy, exerting a direct influence on costs as they factor into the production of various goods, ranging from gasoline to plastics. However, the ramifications extend beyond these immediate products. Many other industries, including those reliant on oil for production and transportation, are also affected. Economists and trade experts have underlined that crude oil prices resonate throughout the economy, influencing the costs of a wide array of goods.



Nevertheless, it remains uncertain how exactly the Israel-Gaza conflict will impact oil prices. A substantial increase in prices would necessitate the expansion of the conflict beyond its current scope, encompassing the wider Middle East. The prospect of such an escalation remains uncertain and is being closely monitored, given the significant implications that a broader conflict could have on global oil markets and the overall economy. As international tensions and unrest continue to shape the energy landscape, the global community remains vigilant about the potential fallout on this critical sector.

