Cone Crushers Market Exploring The Capabilities Of Automation At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2030

Cone Crushers Market Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cone crushers are highly effective at using compression to crush material into a consistent product. For this reason, cone crushers are the most commonly used crushing plant for secondary and tertiary crushing stages in both the aggregate and recycling industries.

The cone crushers market is mainly driven by factors such as increase in government expenditures for infrastructural development, such as improvement of tunnels, mining operations, and other construction activities has been expected to increase. Thus, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries have given rise to construction activities. In addition, development in manufacturing technology for construction activities is one of the major driving factors of the market, which ultimately saves construction time and delivers better results.

The cone crushers market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

However, growth demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the cone crushers market trends. Industries such as roads & railways, tunnels, residential & non-residential construction, and mining are continuously developing, therefore, need construction of new infrastructure. This leads to rise in demand for aggregates, concrete and precast products & elements. Thus, creating a major opportunity in emerging countries for cone crushers market growth.

The major players profiled in the cone crushers industry include Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited, CITIC Limited, Constmach, FLSmidth, Meka, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, Tenova S.p.A., The Weir Group PLC and Thyssenkrupp AG. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the market

The report segments the global cone crusher market on the basis of end-user industry, sales type, mobility, and region.

Based on mobility, the portable-wheeled segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the portable-tracked mounted is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales type, the new equipment sales segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to three-fourths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the aftermarket sales segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global cone crusher market, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

