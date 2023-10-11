With A CAGR Of 6.5% Manufactured Housing Market To Observe Strong Development By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manufactured Housing Market Expected to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in government spending on residential construction, rapid growth in global population and urbanization, and surge in cost of residential construction drive the growth of the global manufactured housing market . Moreover, availability of mortgage loans supplements the market. However, varying prices of raw materials and dearth of skilled workforce hamper the market. On the contrary, innovative technological developments would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Growth of the global manufactured housing market is driven by growth in population and rapid urbanization around the globe. For instance, according to the European Commission, 56% population of Africa and 64% population of Asia will live in urban areas by 2050. This is expected to result in the demand for affordable and quality housing, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global manufactured housing market size was valued at $127,188.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

North America dominated the global manufactured housing market in 2019, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 40.0% share of the global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively. Growth of the manufactured housing market in North America can be attributed to rise in prices of housing units. For instance, in July 2020, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has published the economic data in the U.S., according to this data median selling price of houses has increased by 5.1 % in first quarter of 2020 as compared to first quarter of 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period owing to rapid growth in population and degree of urbanization.

Based on application, the market is classified into residential and non- residential. On the basis of location, the market is divided into private property and MH communities. The private property segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the MH communities segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global manufactured housing industry is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The global manufactured housing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Cavco Industries Inc., Nobility Homes Inc., Wigo Group, Omar Park Homes Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Q Prefab OÜ, Skyline Champion Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and The Commodore Corporation.

