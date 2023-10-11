Self-Healing Concrete Market Upsurge With 26.4% CAGR Business Outlook By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Self-healing Concrete Market Expected to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advantages of self-healing concrete such as its ability to increase the life of infrastructures, its ease of use, and reduced maintenance cost; increase in demand for sustainable infrastructure; and growing focus to reduce carbon footprint which is rising due to construction drive the market growth. However, the high cost of self-healing concrete restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, wide application base of the concrete for reliable and durable construction create new opportunities for growth of the market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Self-healing Concrete Market by Type (Intrinsic Healing, Capsule based Healing, Vascular Healing) by End User (Residential & Commercial, Industrial, and Civil Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global self-healing concrete market generated $216.72 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,375.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for the highest share of the global market.

Self-healing concrete is a material, which is capable of repairing itself back to the original state. Specific group of alkali-resistant spore-forming bacteria related to the genus Bacillus is selected for this purpose. Bacterial concrete refers to a new generation concrete in which selective cementation by microbiologically-induced CaCO3 precipitation that serves as the remediation of micro-cracks.

Self-healing concrete contains bacteria genus Bacillus that are active by contact with moisture or water and then use the calcium lactate as a food source, and produces limestone. As a result, these limestones fills the cracks leading to self-repair for the damage. These bacterias can survive in alkaline nature of concrete and lie dormant within the concrete for up to two hundred years.

Top Players:

Devan-Micropolis, COWI A/S, Avecom N.V., Fescon, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Basilisk, Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales

Key Segments Based On:

By TYPE

Intrinsic healing

Capsule based healing

Vascular healing

By END-USER

Residential and Commercial

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2017, by type, the capsule based healing segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue.

In 2017, by end-user, the civil infrastructure segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for more than 50 % of self-healing concrete market share in 2017.

