Commercial Real Estate Brokerage And Management Market Forecast Outlook 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Expected to Reach $424.4 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in urban population, rise in commercial construction buildings, and surge in government initiatives for real estate investments drive the growth of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market . However, saturation in developed countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of old and development of new planned cities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Real estate brokerage solution consists of buying, selling, leasing, and renting the property. The commercial real estate brokerage and management includes revenue generated by buying and selling commercial properties that consist of hotels, offices, commercial complexes, and shopping complexes.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight):

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market is mainly driven by rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, growth in population has led to rise in demand for commercial properties. Moreover, several government policies such as Golden Visa, low interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.

Make Purchase Enquiry Here:

The commercial real estate brokerage and management is segmented on the basis of solution, type, application, and region. Based on solution, the market is divided into sales, leasing, and management. By application, the market is divided into offices, industrial, retail, multifamily, and others. Based on type, the market is divided into brokerage and management.

Region wise, market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, the North America was the highest contributor to the commercial real estate brokerage and management market share.

To Purchase This Premium Report @

Top Runners Consist Of:

Leading players of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market analyzed in the research include CBRE Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Christie's International Real Estate, Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Colliers International Group, Inc., Lendlease, Regus Group, and Century 21.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn