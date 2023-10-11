Smart Highway Construction Market Exploring The Benefits Of Construction At CAGR Of 17.3% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Highway Construction Market Expected to Reach $1,04,777 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in number of vehicles among emerging countries, surge in international trade among the developing nations, rise in road traffic injuries, and increase in smart city initiatives have boosted the growth of the global smart highway construction market . However, lack of technical expertise and high initial and maintenance cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of smart vehicles and increase in advance technology among the transportation industry are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

The global smart highway construction market size was valued at $20,172.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,04,777.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF (265 Pages with More Insight):

Smart highways consist of sensors, smart computing technologies, and smart monitoring systems, which are all integrated into a single monitoring unit in smart motorways. As a result, solutions including traffic control, communication, and transportation management are becoming more popular. Vendors of traffic technology are offering innovative modifications to minimize rising traffic, with roads being one of the most appealing areas. The countries with inefficient systems of transportation and logistics face many challenges. Thus, governments of many countries are investing in developing smart highways. As trade enables overall economic growth for any country, smart highways are gaining momentum to propel trading activities.

Moreover, rise in incentives for building smart cities propel the smart highway construction market growth. For instance, in 2019, China announced 500 smart cities pilot projects, which will be funded by the government in the region. Similarly, UAE's goal to achieve the objective of the Smart Dubai Plan 2021 will fuels the adoption of smart highway construction in the Middle East region. Further, increase in commercial construction activities has led to surge in demand, which is anticipated to boost demand for smart highway construction in developing countries. For instance, the commercial construction industry in India is expected to grow by nearly 4.0% from 2016 to 2022. All such instances are anticipated to contribute toward growth of the smart highway construction market.

Make Purchase Enquiry Here:

The report segments the global smart highway construction market on the basis of solution, deployment, technology, and region.

Based on solution, the monitoring and detection systems segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. However, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global hospital information system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

To Purchase This Premium Report @

Companies Running:

The global hospital information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd, AT&T Inc., ALE International, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn