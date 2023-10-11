Biom Pharmaceutical Launches Probiomlytetm Electrolyte Brand Formulated With Tribiomtm Microbiome Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Probiomlyte

Biom Pharmaceutical Launches ProbiomlyteTM Electrolyte Brand

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Biom Pharmaceutical, a leading name in human microbiome technology, unveils its latest innovation in hydration science: ProbiomlyteTM. This state-of-the-art development focuses on enhancing the natural balance of the human microbiome, highlighting the potential for overall well-being and athletic performance optimization.Dr. Bobban Subhadra, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Biom Pharmaceutical, a certified minority women-owned business, shares the vision behind this innovation: "With the integration of electrolytes and our patented TriBiomTM Microbiome Technology (TMT), we aim to set a new standard in hydration science. Our approach distinguishes us from conventional hydration solutions, emphasizing the importance of microbiome balance."Key Insights on ProbiomlyteTM:Unique Electrolyte Composition: Contains a blend of essential elements and vitamins crucial for hydration, energy, and muscle functionality.TriBiomTM Microbiome Metabolic Complex: Focuses on fostering a harmonious gut microbiome environment, enhancing gut flora diversity, digestion and nutrient absorption.- Cutting-Edge Absorption: Ensures swift uptake of crucial components for optimal hydration.- Natural and Pure: Committed to a clean hydration experience, free from artificial additives.- Versatile Use: Ideal for diverse settings, from athletic activities to daily hydration needs.For a deeper dive into the science and vision behind this development, visit . Furthermore, don't miss the informative video "Recharge From The Core With Probiotic Hydration."About Biom Pharmaceutical Corporation:Biom Pharmaceutical is a trailblazer in human microbiome technology, dedicated to developing innovative therapies and solutions that address unmet health needs. This mission drives everything we do at Biom, from early research to creating every product. With this objective at the heart of everything we do, Biom has focused on producing TRUE-TO-LABEL dietary supplements, cosmetics, personal care products, and novel microbiome therapeutic solutions for unmet medical needs. Biom Pharmaceutical has a robust IP portfolio and owns four consumer brands: Biom Probiotics® Total Gut Health products, VagiBiom® Feminine Care Products, ProbiomlyteTM probiotic electrolyte products, and Diversify® metabolic weight maintenance products.For media inquiries, please contact:

