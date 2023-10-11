Augustus Wealth Featured In Moneygeek Article On Parent Loans For Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featured in MoneyGeek Article on Parent Loans for Education

Augustus Wealth was recently featured in a MoneyGeek article offering expert insights on parent loans for financing a child's education.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Augustus Wealth, a prominent player in the wealth management and financial planning industry , is excited to share their recent contribution to MoneyGeek. The article, titled "Experts' Tips on the Best Student Loans for Parents," delves into the nuances of parent loans for funding their child's education.In the insightful article, Managing Partner, Derek Munchow, provided the main differences between a federal and private parent loan, as well as the pros and cons of taking out parent loans. Mr. Munchow emphasized the importance of informed decision-making in financing education. He also highlighted key factors parents should consider when choosing a parent loan, offering expert guidance to readers seeking the best financial solutions for their children's educational aspirations.“Our collaboration with MoneyGeek is a testament to our commitment to providing expert guidance in the field of financial planning and wealth management. We're honored to contribute to the conversation on important financial topics and share our insights with a wider audience.” said Munchow. He continued:“At Augustus Wealth, we believe the right advice can empower individuals to fast track life goals, and this collaboration allows us to do just that."About: Established in 2022 in Los Angeles, Augustus Wealth is a company that specializes in portfolio management and personalized financial planning. The company's main focus is serving individuals with equity compensations within the Space, Tech, and related sectors, primarily in the regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, and Silicon Valley.

Derek Munchow

Augustus Wealth

+1 (310) 321-7889

