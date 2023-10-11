Vistatec Strengthens Life Sciences Division With Addition Of María Mateos As Strategic Account Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vistatec is excited to announce the addition of María Mateos to our Life Sciences Division as a Strategic Account Director.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- María Mateos joins Vistatec with a proven track record in expanding relationships with valued clients, particularly in the pharmaceutical, clinical, and medical devices fields. She is no stranger to developing and establishing strategic alliances. María's experience managing complex localization projects across diverse sectors and collaborating with various departments will significantly benefit the Vistatec Life Sciences Division.

In 2023, María was honored with the "Most Valuable Player" award for her outstanding dedication and contributions to her profession. Her peers and clients have lauded her for her unwavering commitment, positivity, and exceptional interpersonal skills.

"Since 2015, Maria has been an invaluable contributor to the localization sector. We're delighted to benefit from her expertise and experience and eagerly anticipate her continued support and contributions to our clients and organization," says Unn Villius, Chief Sales Officer at Vistatec.

María is passionate about her work and thrives on challenges, working with passion, focus, and assertiveness.

“I believe in making things happen, making the lives of those around me a little easier every day, and ensuring clients' and colleagues' success and satisfaction. Collaborating with Vistatec and bringing my expertise to the projects I handle is a pleasure. I'm honored to be part of this amazing company,” commented María Mateos.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading localization and content solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

