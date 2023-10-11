UK intends to detain individuals for holding Palestinian flags

(MENAFN) Law enforcement in England as well as Wales should deal with Palestinian flags, chants as well as other signs exhibited in particular situations as hate address, Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, stated in a note of command directed on Tuesday.



“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern,” Braverman stated in the note. “I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offense.”



“Context is crucial. Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” Braverman also noted, recommending “swift and appropriate enforcement action” towards those who “drive through Jewish neighborhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public” as well as “aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols” at them.



