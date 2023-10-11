Galileo Mining Says Maiden Callisto Resource Marks New Province

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL, OTC:GLMGF) MD Brad Underwood speaks with Proactive after releasing an inaugural mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Callisto deposit, part of its wholly-owned Norseman project in Western Australia. The palladium-gold-nickel-copper Callisto discovery is the first 'Platreef' deposit identified in Australia, named for a style of mineralisation analogous to the renowned Platreef deposits found in South Africa. This groundbreaking development propels the Norseman project into the spotlight as a cornerstone asset with significant potential for Galileo and the industry at large.

Underwood said:“Galileo's discovery of the Callisto deposit has been a major breakthrough in understanding the geology and prospectivity at our Norseman project.

“We have now defined a significant resource from a total of 147 drill holes (38,695 metres) within an established mining district of Western Australia.

“The discovery occurs on a granted mining lease just 15 kilometres from the town of Norseman and with extensive nearby infrastructure including gas pipeline, water pipeline, railway, and sealed highway."

