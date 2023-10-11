Flynn Gold Kicks Off Diamond Drilling At Warrentinna

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) CEO Neil Marston tells Proactive diamond drilling is underway at the company's Warrentinna Project in northeastern Tasmania, with a focus on high-grade, near-surface gold targets. Initial drilling will consist of two diamond drill holes, totalling 300 metres, aimed at better understanding the continuity and extension of gold mineralisation previously identified by Greatland Gold. The drill program comes as the final core samples from the recent Trafalgar Prospect drilling at the Golden Ridge Project are submitted for laboratory analysis.

Marston said:“The Warrentinna Project is one of Flynn's priority gold target areas within its extensive land holding in northeastern Tasmania.

“We are delighted to have commenced the company's first drilling program at this recently purchased project where previous campaigns have produced some remarkable, high-grade drill intercepts.

“Importantly, the gold mineralisation is near-surface and represents an opportunity for shallow gold resources.

