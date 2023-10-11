Nuggmd Launches Its Leading Marijuana Telemedicine Service In Delaware

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its service in Delaware for just $99 for a limited time. Since its founding in 2015, NuggMD has connected over 1,000,000 patients to their medical marijuana physicians.

It's legal to possess and use cannabis in the state, but adult-use sales aren't expected to begin until November 2024 at the soonest, and more likely later in 2025.

Medical patients in the state opposed the option to allow the existing, tightly-regulated medical dispensaries to begin adult-use sales earlier due to fears that there wouldn't be enough cannabis to serve both medical and recreational needs, which would cause a spike in prices.

"It's understandable that patients would be worried about a spike in prices with an uncontrolled launch of recreational sales," says Alex Milligan, CMO and co-founder of NuggMD. "It has happened in other states, leaving patients in a bad situation. But the current situation brings about other safety concerns. State residents can possess cannabis and use it legally, but can't buy safe, tested weed unless they're patients."

"I don't suggest you turn to the black market while waiting for dispensaries to open," says Kam Babazade, COO and co-founder of NuggMD. "Recent tests on black market products on the East Coast have shown contaminants, synthetic cannabinoids, and major discrepancies in potency. This is something you especially want to avoid if you have significant medical issues."

"We have diverted over a million patients from the black market now," says Collin Mann, NuggMD co-founder and CEO. "Delaware was wise to allow telemedicine so even more patients can be turned toward the legal, tested, and safe products in the state's existing dispensaries."

NuggMD's platform is available from 8 am to 10 pm seven days a week. No appointment is needed, and patients who don't qualify for their state's medical cannabis program won't be charged for their evaluation.

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. They've connected over 1,000,000 patients face-to-face with their new medical marijuana doctors via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human being has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore every option in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit NuggMD.com/Delaware .

Andrew Graham

+1 646-385-0189

View source version on newsdirect