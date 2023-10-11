Space And Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer Natively Into Chainlink Functions

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Space and Time today announces that Proof of SQL, the platform's novel zk-proof for SQL queries, will run its zk-Verifier natively on Chainlink nodes.

Space and Time will leverage the Chainlink Network to provide consensus on the proof results. The integration is announced as Space and Time is named the official preferred data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem.

Proof of SQL was released in August of this year. Originally designed for queries run in the Space and Time data warehouse, the proof can now be attached to any centralized or decentralized SQL database to enable verifiable, zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises.

“We are thrilled to make Proof of SQL available to all databases and to integrate Chainlink as the consensus layer,” said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time.“As the world's business increasingly moves to operate at the intersection of blockchain and AI, verifiable data and compute will become more critical than ever. We see a future where every database needs to be verified by Space and Time's zk-proof.”

Proof of SQL allows a database to generate a SNARK cryptographic proof of SQL query execution to guarantee that queries were computed accurately and on untampered data. The zk-protocol is composed of two parties: the Prover, which generates a proof of query execution, and the Verifier, which validates the proof against a cryptographic hash of the data.

With the new integration, the Proof of SQL Verifier will run natively on Chainlink nodes. The Chainlink Network will come to consensus that the results received from the Prover have not been tampered with, allowing the protocol to become more trustless, transparent, and decentralized.

Space and Time already includes native integration with Chainlink Functions, enabling users to send query results onchain directly from Space and Time. With the Proof of SQL Verifier running as a Chainlink Functions job, Space and Time becomes more deeply integrated with the Chainlink platform as its official data warehouse solution.

The leading Web3 services platform, Chainlink enables smart contracts to connect to real-world data, computation, and any public or private blockchain. Space and Time builds on this vision by providing zk-queries to smart contracts through the Chainlink Network.

“We're excited that Space and Time is using Chainlink for secure decentralized computation in its novel Proof of SQL ZK protocol,” said Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink.“By enabling developers to underpin application databases with cryptographic proof, Chainlink and Space and Time are powering the creation of an end-to-end decentralized tech stack that helps scale Web3.”

Together, Space and Time and Chainlink are realizing a new era of verifiability, data-driven smart contracts, and enterprise adoption of blockchain technology.

About Space and Time

Space and Time is the first AI-powered decentralized data warehouse that joins tamperproof on-chain and off-chain data to deliver enterprise use cases to smart contracts. Space and Time has developed a novel cryptography called Proof of SQL that allows developers to connect analytics directly to smart contracts, opening up a wealth of powerful new use cases and business logic on blockchain technology. Space and Time is built from the ground up as a multichain data platform for developers in financial services, gaming, DeFi, or any project requiring verifiable data across enterprise, blockchain and AI.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, onchain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and offchain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

Space and Time

Spencer Reeves

View source version on newsdirect