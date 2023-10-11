Betmgm Bonus Code: Seahawks Vs Giants $1,500 Second Chance Bet

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







Betting fans and fans of the NFL will be glad to hear that BetMGM is offering all new customers the chance to claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet on the site loses. This is an exceptional offer that is perfect for first-time bettors. The game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants is the perfect opportunity to claim this brilliant offer. This game will occur on Monday, October 2, at MetLife Stadium. Read on to learn more about this exceptional offer, how to claim it, and a game preview.

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page .Create an account by filling in your personal info, such as your name, date of birth, home address, etc.

Create a unique username and password combination.Enter the promo code

Sign in and deposit at least $10.Place a first bet worth up to $1,500 on the Seahawks vs Giants game.

If your bet loses, enjoy 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets!

Also note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi, and New York are not eligible for a bonus.

Seahawks vs Giants Preview

On Monday, October 2, at MetLife Stadium, the Seahawks will face off against the Giants in an all-important clash for both sides! The Seahawks come into this game after winning their last two games and having two wins in their first three games this season. Most recently, they have beaten the Panthers 37-27. Will they continue their winning form against the Giants? The Giants, by contrast, only have one win in three so far this season, with their sole win coming against the Cardinals in week 2. The Giants are in desperate need of another win this season. Will they get it against the Seahawks?

Seahawks vs Giants Odds

Seahawks +1.5 (-110)

Giants -1.5 (-110)

Seahawks (+105)

Giants (-125)

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGMfor Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

