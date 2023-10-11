Three Reasons Treasure Global Is Moving Higher By Bestgrowthstocks.Com

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / October 2nd, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued three reasons Treasure Global Inc. is moving higher.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) is an innovative technology solutions provider and has been on the move recently. This follows recent announcements including an earnings call, strategic collaborations, and expansion plans.

Best Growth Stock's full report breaks through the noise and offers a full comprehensive and easy-to-understand analysis of Treasure Global's stock movement, recent events, earnings, and more.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

About Best Growth Stocks

Best Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our CEO interviews aim to answer the questions that rest on the minds of current and future shareholders. This is not to be construed as financial advice. Please consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

