Murgado Automotive Group Acquires Two Mercedes-Benz Dealerships In Central Virginia

Murgado Automotive Group, a leading automotive retailer with dealer franchises in Florida, Illinois, and New Jersey, today proudly announced its acquisition of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Central Virginia. The addition of Mercedes-Benz of Richmond and Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian marks the 25th and 26th dealerships, respectively, to join the Murgado Automotive Group portfolio.

The company represents many of the top global automotive brands, ranging from economy to ultra-luxury vehicles. This acquisition aligns with Murgado Automotive Group's long-term strategic plans for expansion into burgeoning markets across the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The sale closed on October 3, 2023. No staffing changes have been announced.

“Mercedes-Benz of Richmond and Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian have been top performers for decades in Central Virginia,” said Mario Murgado, CEO of Murgado Automotive Group.“I want to thank both the McGeorge family for working with us on this opportunity, and Mercedes-Benz for trusting our company to build on the legacy of the dealerships and one of the most recognizable brands in the world.”

Mercedes-Benz has been part of the McGeorge family of dealerships since 1968, as the dealership group has moved and expanded its facilities to better serve Central Virginia's luxury car marketplace.

“It's humbling to succeed a dealership group that has been built from the ground up and is now run by a third-generation leader,” said Murgado.“We, too, are passionate about our family-owned operations and are eager to introduce our unique brand of automotive retailing to Central Virginia, all while honoring our predecessors and Mercedes-Benz."

Murgado Automotive Group, founded in Miami, Fla. in 2001, is a family-owned and operated automotive retailer with 26 dealer franchises in Florida, Chicago, New Jersey, and now Virginia. The company represents leading automotive brands, including Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Ferrari, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence, Murgado Automotive Group has been recognized as one of the top automotive retailers in the United States. More information is available at MurgadoAutomotiveGroup .

