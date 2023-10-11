Yandal Resources Welcomes Boost To Mt Mcclure Gold Resource

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) technical director Chris Oorschot speaks with Proactive after the company announced it has defined initial mineral resource estimates (MRE) for its HMS Sulphur and Gilmore deposits within the 100%-owned Mt McClure Gold Project in Western Australia, increasing the total gold inventory by 34% to 182,200 ounces at 1.7 g/t. The Mt McClure Project covers a total strike length of 17 kilometres and includes several shallow historical open cut pits.

“We're pleased to have added a further 46,200 ounces to the Mt McClure mineral resource, increasing the overall project inventory by 34% to 182,200 ounces,” Yandal Resources managing director Tim Kennedy said.

“Importantly, this was added for less than $20 per ounce, demonstrating the potential for low-cost brownfield discoveries across the Mt McClure Gold Project.

“At HMS Sulphur, the MRE is comprised of predominantly oxide ounces in close proximity to the existing Success MRE, and it has growth potential along strike to the south and down dip.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: