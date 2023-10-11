GTI Energy Ideally Positioned For Uranium Recovery

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR, OTC:GTRIF) executive director Bruce Lane discusses with Proactive recent strength in the uranium spot price as well as trends in the wider sector. Lane also outlines the investment case for GTR which includes the fact it's based in the US which is the largest buyer of uranium globally, as well as its focus on in-situ recovery - the most cost effective and environmentally friendly method of uranium mining. With an inferred resource of 5.71 million pounds of U3O8, GTI aims to kick off drilling at the project in November with the intention of upgrading resources.

Focussed on exploring for, defining and developing economic ISR Uranium resources – GTI Energy is part of Wyoming's Insitu Recovery (ISR) uranium mining renaissance.

GTI saw US uranium supply's collapse and anticipated the coming surge in demand for uranium as a core component of America's drive for homegrown, sustainable clean energy solutions. This led us to position GTI to be part of the resurgence in demand for uranium using the lowest-cost and cleanest method of mining uranium, ISR.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: