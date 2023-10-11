2023 Future Tech Pavilion- Exploring Taiwan's Key Technological Advancements And Global Tech Exchange

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - The highly anticipated "2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo - Future Tech Pavilion" is set to make its grand debut from October 12th to 14th at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1. Jointly organized by the National Science and Technology Council, Academia Sinica, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, this event aims to create a platform for international technology exchange. The exhibition will feature four specialized technology fields, three main theme areas focusing on Semiconductor, Space Technology, and Precision Health, a TIE AWARD international award exhibition, and three highlighted global trend forums.

The global trend forums will delve into three key areas: Semiconductor, Space Technology, and Net Zero Technology. These forums will explore breakthroughs and innovations in the semiconductor field, such as CMOS technology and IC design, offering insights into IC design opportunities from an innovative perspective. They will also address disruptive innovations in space technology, with global experts from industry and academia discussing cutting-edge topics. Additionally, the forums will focus on new opportunities in global net-zero technology and sustainable goals, exploring Taiwan's role in sustaining the future in the era of net-zero technology.

The forums will kick off with the Semiconductor Innovation Application Forum, featuring speakers like Mr. Huang Yee-Wei, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development of Realtek Semiconductor, and Mr. Giuseppe IZZO, Vice President of STMicroelectronics Asia Pacific Region. Following this, the theme of Disruptive Innovations in Space Technology will continue, featuring special guests such as Mr. YAMAKAWA Hiroshi, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Mr. Takayuki Kawai, Business Development General Manager of Space One, and Mr. Wu Jong-Shinn, Director of the National Space Organization. Finally, the forums will conclude with a discussion on the key aspects of climate technology development, with a special presentation by Bill Liao, Partner at SOSV, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, marking the perfect conclusion to the Future Tech Pavilion.

These international trend forums will bring together government officials, industry leaders, and seasoned scholars from both domestic and international backgrounds to deliver captivating keynote speeches and engage in comprehensive discussions. They will explore global benchmark technology trends, examine how Taiwan and other countries are responding to environmental shifts, and discuss the opportunities and challenges arising from emerging technology trends. The forums are currently open for enthusiastic participation, with online streaming options available. Stay tuned to the Future Tech Pavilion's fan page for more details.

The Future Tech Awards, organized by the National Science Council, attracted nearly 500 entries from academic institutions nationwide. After a rigorous selection process, 80 innovative technologies were chosen to be showcased. These technologies span four major domains: AIoT Smart Applications, Biotech Pharmaceuticals and Medical Materials, Net Zero Technology, and Humanities and Technology. The awards serve as a bridge between academia and industry, driving forward the momentum of Taiwan's industries.

The second year of the TIE Award, organized by the National Science and Technology Council, focuses on Semiconductor Innovation Application and Net Zero Emissions. This competition attracted over 170 entries from 29 countries worldwide, resulting in the selection of 12 winning teams. These teams hail from the United States, Canada, Finland, Japan, Israel, Malaysia, and other countries. Notable winners include the Chain Reaction team from Israel, pioneers in blockchain solutions for energy, healthcare, and finance industries, and the Cryo Desalination team from the United States, innovators in seawater desalination using liquefied natural gas waste energy. These winning teams demonstrate international competitiveness and hold significant potential to contribute to Taiwan's future development.

The 2023 Future Tech Pavilion brings together talent from around the world, fosters an environment for business matchmaking, and initiates discussions on core technological topics. It solidifies the development ecosystem for domestic and international startups in Taiwan. For those seeking to stay updated on new technology insights, business opportunities, and future trends, please visit the official website for more information and seize the opportunity to gather with global giants!

