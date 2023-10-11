Bidscale Becomes The First Software Adopter Of The NCMA Contract Management Standard™

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bidscale , a software solution for modernizing and accelerating government contracting, has become the first software company to adopt the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management StandardTM (CMS). Bidscale's dedication to addressing the pressing needs of government contracting with digital solutions aligns with the profession's shift towards more efficient and transparent contract management practices, solidifying their position as a software leader.

As the global language for contract management professionals, the NCMA CMS offers companies a cohesive and standardized framework. By seamlessly integrating the CMS into its core processes, including pre-award, award, and post-award, users can anticipate heightened operational efficiency and clarity. This strategic integration also reinforces Bidscale's dedication to excellence in contract management practices.

Tony Kwag, Chief Executive Officer of Bidscale, states, "We are proud to lead the way in modernizing government contracting with our adoption of the National Contract Management Association's CMS. This milestone reinforces Bidscale's commitment to revolutionizing contract management, aligning with industry trends towards greater efficiency and transparency. We can't wait to showcase this as GCMS 2023."

Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA, commends Bidscale for their forward-thinking approach to the contract management profession, stating, "It's impressive to see Bidscale incorporating the Contract Management StandardTM (CMS) into their software. This proactive step demonstrates their commitment to setting global standards and their foresight in enhancing their services for professionals and organizations within the contract management field."

The U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) has officially recognized the CMS as the foundation of a new contracting training system for all government agencies, effective February 1, 2023, ensuring that CMS adoption is in harmony with government practices.

