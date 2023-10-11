Wishpond Announces Integration Of Brax With Facebook

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH, OTCQX: WPNDF) (the“ Company ” or“ Wishpond ”), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of Brax with Facebook, a strategic enhancement in the way that businesses manage their advertising campaigns on the world's largest social media platform.

“We are proud to launch the integration of Brax with Facebook and look forward to helping our clients achieve their online advertising goals,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond.“Facebook is one of the largest platforms offering digital advertising and so integrating with them will prove to be powerful as it provides our customers with an optimal way to create, manage, evaluate their facebook ad campaigns. We expect our Brax customers to not only operate their facebook ad campaigns more efficiently and effectively, but to also get better return on investment on their ad spend as a result.”

This new integration paves the way for advertisers to harness the power of Brax's advanced ad creation tools and robust rules engine, enhancing their return on investment while streamlining their ad management processes.

Easier Ad Creation: Brax users can seamlessly create and manage their Facebook campaigns and ads directly within Brax's platform, simplifying their workflow and saving time.

Simplified Ad Spend Control: Users gain the ability to manage their Facebook ad spend directly through the Brax platform, providing greater financial oversight, control over their advertising budgets and return on ad spend.

Rule-Based Campaign Actions: Users can create custom rules to automate actions at the campaign level, from pausing underperforming campaigns to adjusting bids in real-time. Users are also able to leverage Brax's scheduling features to enable 24/7 campaign optimization. Improved Visibility on Return-on-Investment: Brax offers a centralized hub for advertisers to compare the performance of multiple ad networks including Facebook, Taboola, Outbrain, Revcontent, MGID, and Yahoo. Our customers are now able to make more informed data-driven decisions on which advertising networks are delivering the best ROI.

This newest integration is expected to be an important milestone in Wishpond's mission to serve its existing customers, many of whom are already actively advertising on Facebook.

For more information on the Brax integration with Facebook and how it can be used to improve Facebook advertising campaigns, please visit ...

Grant of Incentive Awards

Wishpond also announced the grant of 1,350,000 performance share units (“ PSUs ”) (together, the“ Awards ”) under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (“ Plan ”) to certain officers for an aggregate of up to 1,350,000 shares in the capital of the Company. The PSUs were granted effective October 1, 2023 (“ Grant Date ”). The PSUs vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date based on the achievement of certain specific performance metrics approved by the board of directors of the Company (the“ Board ”).

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Per:“Ali Tajskandar”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an"all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion, and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform.

