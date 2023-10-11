U.S. Waterproofing Expands Geographic Footprint In The Midwest Via Partnership With Foundation Solutions 360

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

U.S. Waterproofing , a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Foundation Solutions 360 (“FS360”), one of the Midwest's premier providers of residential foundation repair, basement waterproofing and crawl space encapsulation services. The acquisition of FS360 marks the second acquisition completed by U.S. Waterproofing since partnering with Rotunda in November 2022.

Headquartered in Fraser, Michigan, FS360 further solidifies U.S. Waterproofing's dominant market position in the Midwest, expanding service capabilities into Michigan. Through years of providing quality foundation repair and waterproofing solutions, FS360 has organically grown its service area and will continue to pursue new markets and offer incremental services in partnership with U.S. Waterproofing.

The acquisition by U.S. Waterproofing will also enable FS360 to expand its residential waterproofing and foundation repair offerings to better serve its customers. U.S. Waterproofing's best-in-class marketing, sales training and installation expertise will further strengthen FS360's value-proposition and service capabilities, including expansion into gutter services. Collectively, the U.S. Waterproofing platform will pursue additional complementary acquisitions throughout the U.S.

FS360 was founded by Joe Marth, who will be overseeing operations in his continuing role with the organization.

“We are excited to partner with Joe and the entire FS360 team,” said U.S. Waterproofing CEO Matt Stock.“Our shared cultural values and strategic vision will allow us to further penetrate the Midwest market as the preeminent waterproofing and foundation repair company. We are excited to leverage U.S. Waterproofing's substantial infrastructure and marketing expertise to accelerate the growth that has made FS360 so successful. The acquisition of FS360 further demonstrates our ability to scale nationally while providing best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

“Our similar cultures, vision, and relentless focus on customer service make this partnership so exciting. We are thrilled to join the U.S. Waterproofing team and be the market leader in our collective territories,” said Joe Marth of FS360.“The entire FS360 team looks forward to collaborating with U.S. Waterproofing to build one of the largest residential services platforms in the U.S.”

About U.S. Waterproofing

Founded in 1957, U.S. Waterproofing is a leading provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services, improving the value, health, and longevity of homes. The Company has helped more than 500,000 customers enjoy a dry and stable foundation throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Fueled by their market leading reputation, U.S. Waterproofing's services include crawl space encapsulation, concrete raising, sump pump installation, window well solutions, gutter services and humidity control. U.S. Waterproofing is A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit .

U.S. Waterproofing is seeking to acquire other basement waterproofing and foundation repair service providers and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Margaux Georgiadis, , Head of Business Development at Rotunda Capital Partners for more information.

About FS360

Headquartered in Fraser, MI, FS360 is a leading residential foundation repair, basement waterproofing and crawl space encapsulation services company. FS360 wins on high-quality customer service and a comprehensive service offering. For more information, visit .

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, residential & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit .

