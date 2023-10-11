Apex Protocol Launches Telegram Bot For Effortless Decentralized Derivatives Trading

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The leading crypto derivatives DEX, ApeX Protoco , has launched the ApeX Bo , marking a significant milestone as the inaugural L2 DEX Telegram (TG) bot catering to derivatives trading within a decentralized framework. Its standout feature is its utilization of the revolutionary Bot Key solution, developed in-house by the ApeX team. This cutting-edge technology serves as a robust defense mechanism, mitigating the substantial risks often linked to user fund thefts and hacks prevalent with the centralized alternatives. To celebrate its Telegram debut, ApeX is rolling out a referral campaign, where participants can tap into a $30,000 USDC prize pool.

In recent months, crypto TG bots have gained significant traction, with over $190 million worth of trading activity. Yet, despite their popularity, these bots are not without their challenges, e.g., their centralized nature and limited functionalities. ApeX Bot seeks to address these concerns by implementing a decentralized approach, with a strong focus on user fund security.

Unlike existing TG crypto bots that do not allow users to maintain custody of their assets, the ApeX Bot empowers users with full control over their holdings. ApeX's innovative decentralized model, powered by the Bot Key solution, minimizes the risks associated with centralized alternatives, providing users with added security.

As the first-ever L2 DEX bot supporting derivatives trading, ApeX Bot sets itself apart from the competition, offering various features to users:



Testnet : Conveniently test platform functions and receive step-by-step guidance.

Synchronization : Seamlessly sync your login status from ApeX desktop and mobile.

Trading : Easily choose markets, place orders, and monitor P&L in real-time.

Position Management : Close positions, track P&L, and check balances effortlessly. Referral System : Streamlined management of referral codes, links, and trade bounty claims.

To celebrate the launch of the ApeX Bot, users have the opportunity to earn USDC rewards by referring friends and communities who are new to ApeX Pro using the ApeX Bot. Each referral via a unique invitation link qualifies for exciting rewards. Please check out details on the ApeX Protocol official blog .

ApeX Protocol has a forward-looking roadmap for its trading bot. Upcoming enhancements include the integration of trading signals, offering users valuable insights with relevant market data as well as support for the copy trading functionality that will allow users to directly replicate trades via ApeX Bot on Telegram.

"As ApeX continues to innovate and lead in the crypto trading space, the introduction of the ApeX Bot marks yet another milestone in its commitment to providing users with the best trading tools and experiences", said Tekla I , head of Business Development at ApeX Protocol.

Join ApeX Protocol today and experience the future of decentralized derivatives trading with the ApeX Bot on Telegram. Get starte now.

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

