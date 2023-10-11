Metacade Announces Breakthrough Collaboration With Polygon Labs

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Metacade , the world's first community-led gaming platform, has confirmed a collaboration with Polygon Labs, focused on driving user acquisition, testing and the adoption of 100's of new games and customers on the Polygon protocols. The move opens up the brand to a significant global audience of gamers on the biggest gaming blockchain to add to the already vibrant community of gaming enthusiasts on Metacade .

Metacade's CEO, Russell Bennett, said“This collaboration has always been a part of our goals, driven by our profound respect for Polygon Labs' remarkable work and our shared passion for blockchain gaming. After all, it's evident that the Polygon protocols will play a pivotal role in the future of the industry. My team and I are working tirelessly to deliver a modern UI that can scale for both off-chain and on-chain usage within our game suite. Furthermore, we're dedicated to supporting hundreds of new games across all formats. Developing on Polygon will help us deliver a bigger and better Metacade primed for the growing global GameFi market.”

Polygon and the road to mass adoption

The Polygon protocols, a leading set of Ethereum-scaling blockchain architecture, have become a linchpin in the realm of gaming, the intersection of gaming and decentralized finance. This blockchain network has revolutionized the GameFi landscape by addressing the scalability and cost issues that once hindered the growth of blockchain gaming. The Polygon protocols' efficient scaling solutions and low transaction fees have not only enhanced the gaming experience but have also opened doors for developers to create immersive, blockchain-powered games that offer true ownership of in-game assets and the potential for financial rewards.

This commitment to improved gaming experiences complements Metacade's vision of delivering the latest in premium gaming to its customers; especially due to the efficiency with which P2E can be delivered. Reduced gas fee transactions mean a more immersive and smoother gaming experience that isn't mired by high-cost and slow transactions.

The Polygon protocols have seen huge success with 100s of games launched, with a number of viral projects including Gelato (GEL). This is especially significant for Metacade, which initially focused on Arcade games but recently has re-positioned to support a much larger range of game types.

Dennis Lavelle, Head of Partnerships at Metacade said“the amount of conversations we've had with gaming studios and blockchains this Q3 about where the industry is moving led us to the decision to broaden our product offering. It's the natural evolution of Metacade, rather than a tangent. We'll always stay true to our roots in arcade gaming but embracing modern mobile gaming puts us in a significantly stronger position to capture a bigger slice of the gaming pie, and also attract more investment in the MCADE token and consequently reward the loyalty of our investor community”.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including Layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 350 million, 1.6 million smart contracts created and 3 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If Ethereum Developers are looking to expand, they're already Polygon developers! Developers can leverage Polygon's fast and secure transactions for the dApps they develop and get started here .

About Metacade

Metacade aims to supercharge, reward and connect developers and players, providing an unfair advantage through plug-and-play community initiatives and testing, early access, dev-player collaboration, financial rewards, gigs, accolades and a thriving ecosystem, all in a seamless, enjoyable platform.

It aims to become the premier gaming platform that empowers developers and players, providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration.

