GS National Insurance Partners With Amerilife To Propel Growth & Expansion

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Pittsburgh-based GS National Insurance (“GS National”), a wholesale distributor of health insurance products for independent brokers and agencies. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Over the last decade, GS National has experienced significant growth, and we're excited to take our business to another level,” said Brian Breisinger, founder, president and CEO of GS National Insurance.“We have always strived to break through the complexities of the insurance business with simplicity, transparency and recognition at the heart of our approach. Together with AmeriLife, we'll be able to support even more independent brokers and agencies at scale than ever before.”

Founded in 2007 as independent health insurance agency, Gateway Strategies, the firm grew quickly over the next three years as it recognized the need for more tailored support of brokerage companies in a rapidly evolving Medicare marketplace. In 2010, it shifted its focus to wholesale distribution under the name GS National Insurance, working with a growing number of local and regional health insurance carriers and expanding its footprint to seven states across the eastern United States. Now, together with AmeriLife's best-in-class tools, resources, and holistic product offerings, GS National is well-positioned for accelerated growth and long-term success.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Brian and GS National to AmeriLife,” said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for AmeriLife Health.“The team's focus on cultivating strong relationships with carriers and providing exceptional value for their agents has been key to their rapid growth. We look forward to supporting their ambitions for years to come.”

“GS National has proven to be not only a successful wholesale distributor, but also an innovator in our space,” added Tim Calvert, Chief Operating Officer for AmeriLife.“We're excited to add Brian's and the team's expertise and industry leadership to our growing network of affiliates.

###

About GS National Insurance

Founded in 2007, GS National Insurance is a national wholesale distributor of insurance products for independent brokers built on the belief that simplicity, transparency and recognition are the cornerstones for success in the insurance industry. For more information, visit GSNational .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as a leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors and 120 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife , and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media

Jeff Maldonado

+1 321-297-1112

Partnership Inquiries

Patrick Nichols

+1 727-726-0726

View source version on newsdirect: